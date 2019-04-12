The annual Evening of the Stars event will be held May 1, 2019 at the Redwood Area Community Center in Redwood Falls.

During the program, the Redwood Valley High School Class of 2019 will be awarded scholarships from the Redwood Area Dollars for Scholars, Orrin S. Estebo chapter as well as from various community organizations.

Honor students from the senior class will be recognized and receive the cords they will wear during the graduation ceremony later in May. In addition four new members will be inducted into the Redwood Area Schools Hall of Fame.

This year’s inductees include: Nick Stanton and Dr. Wallace Simpson in the alumni category, Rick Thielen in the community category and Linda Zeug in the faculty/staff category.

Donors to both the Redwood Area Education Foundation and the Redwood Area Dollars for Scholars Chapter will be recognized as well. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6:15 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the district office in the Redwood Valley High schools building. The district office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets should be purchased by April 24. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

If you have any questions, contact Tami Riley at (507) 644-8023 or triley@redwoodareaschools.com.