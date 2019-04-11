Editor's column

Snow storm! I am writing this on Tuesday night, still waiting to see how bad the snow storm will be this week. I can tell you one thing — you are not going to see a picture of snow on the front page of the paper next week. It is not newsworthy. I’m just going to pretend it never happened. Spring will come back.

Now, if you haven’t read the front page article about the city council meeting yet, go back and read it so you understand my next topic.

I don’t think I like this Open Forum thing the city council is doing. I get the idea. People can tell the council what they are concerned about without getting their topic on the meeting agenda, or without asking to discuss it during a meeting even if it is not on the agenda.

But, according to the rules, the council does not respond. They are just supposed to listen politely—which they do; they even say thank you. But they don’t say, “Well, that sounds like something we should learn more about.” Or, “That sounds like something we should refer to ‘such and such’ committee.”

Maybe they do talk about it at a committee meeting. I don’t know. I have only heard a few citizens speak during Open Forum. So far I have not noticed the council doing anything about the topics brought forth. Maybe they are; maybe they aren’t. I don’t know.

Seems kind of unsatisfying to me. I think there is a better way.

As citizens of Sleepy Eye, we are represented by two council members in our ward and one councilor-at-large. We can contact them to discuss anything city-related that we would like the city council to consider. We can contact the mayor and city manager, as well. Actually, we can contact any of the city councilors, they all want to know what the citizens are thinking.

Any of these people can listen to our concerns, perhaps provide information we are not aware of, and help us bring the matter before a city committee or the city council for further consideration.

I realize some people have crazy ideas, or unreasonable requests, that do not warrant the city council’s attention. I’m not picking on anyone. I could be a person with a crazy idea. But, that’s what our city officials signed up for.

I’m sure they can gracefully handle even the strangest ideas. And certainly they don’t want to miss any good ideas or serious concerns.

This is my philosophy: If you want to know something, ask the person who has the answer. If they can’t answer, they will tell you that. If they won’t answer? I guess you’ll have to speak during Open Forum.

(Or, you could write a Letter to the Editor. Yes, do that.)