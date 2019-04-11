The Knights started their season with three straight wins before falling to New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday. The Knights are currently 3-1 on the young season.

Knights 7

GFW 6

The Knights found themselves trailing early in their home opener as GFW took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Knights were held hitless until the fourth inning.

After the Knights scored to bring the score to 2-1, Dallas Bauer pitched around a GFW two-out triple to get the Knights to the bottom of the fifth. John Luu Mathiowetz got a St. Mary’s rally going as he used his speed for an infield single. Carter Currans then scored from second on the play as Mathiowetz’s speed also drew an errant throwing, tying the game at two.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Knights would lead off with a Spencer Hoffman triple to deep right field. Hoffman later scored on a base hit from freshman Carson Domeier. Domeier later scored on a groundout to give the Knights a 4-2 lead. After Nick Labat was intentionally walked, the Knights’ rally was shut down and they carried a 4-2 lead into the top of the seventh inning.

Labat came in to close the game for the Knights and get all the fans out of the cold and wet atmosphere. Labat struck the first two batters out and the Knights defense gave the Thunderbirds many extra opportunities. A combinations of errors, passed balls, and walks led to a Knights collapse and GFW went into the bottom of the seventh with a 6-4 lead over the Knights.

Kyle Borth led off the inning for the Knights and reached base and Spencer Hoffman reached base once again as he was walked to give the Knights a threat in the inning. Carson Domeier was intentionally walked to load the bases with nobody out. Following Domeier was Dominic Helget. While at the plate, a wild pitch scored Borth from third to make it 6-5 GFW.

Another walk to intentionally load the bases brought up Patrick Hoffmann to the plate. Hoffmann stroked a 2-run double deep to the outfield scoring both Hoffman and Domeier to give the Knights a 7-6 walk-off style victory.

Knights 6

LCWM 5

The Knights marched into Lake Crystal looking to get their second win of the season and they did just that. Dominic Helget threw 5 and 2/3 innings on the mound and got the win for the Knights allow five runs, three earned, while striking out five.

Offensively for the Knights, Kyle Borth was 1-2 with three RBI’s.

Knights 5

Wabasso 1

Nick Labat was large and in charge Monday night in Sleepy Eye as the Knights hosted the Wabasso Rabbits. Labat pitched all seven innings and allowed only one run on one hit throughout the game. Labat also struck out 14 hitters in the contest. Bruce Woitas was happy for his team behind Labat’s performance. “Nick was in charge on the mound tonight from start to finish. He pitched a great game for us tonight.”

The Knights took advantage of nine walks by the Rabbit pitching staff and defeated the Rabbits 5-1.

NU Cathedral 12

Knights 0

After a strong pitching performance the night before and with the Knights riding hot on a 3-0 start to the season, the hot start came to a halt against New Ulm Cathedral Tuesday, April 9.

The Knights were no-hit by Cathedral’s Aaron Portner and gave up 12 runs with only with seven of them being earned. 10 of those 12 runs were scored in the bottom of the first inning. The loss drops the Knights to 3-1 on the season. Coach Bruce Woitas said the Knights lead to learn from a game like this. “We need to learn from a game like this. We faced a very good Cathedral team.”

The Knights are scheduled to face Sleepy Eye Public Tuesday in a doubleheader on April 16.