The Indians have started the season strong, going 3-0 in their first three games of the season.

Indians 6

Red Rock Central 1

The Indians baseball team began their season Friday, April 5 in Sleepy Eye as they hosted the Red Rock Central Falcons.

Matthew Sellner led the way for the Indians on the mound as he went four innings allowing one earned run and striking out six while issuing three walks. Jacob Meyer and Kegan Heiderscheidt combined for three shutout innings in relief for the Indians.

Offensively, the Indians were led by senior Landon Strong. Strong was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and came up a home run short of the cycle. Sellner also led the Indians with 2 RBIs in the contest.

Indians 12

St. James 6

The Indians hosted the city’s first night game of the season Monday night, April 8. The Indians wasted no time with five runs in each of the first two innings.

Ethan Fischer led the orange and black with four RBIs in the game going 3-for-3 at the plate. Kadon Strong went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Indians.

Matthew Sellner got his second win of the season going four-plus innings allowing four earned runs on five hits and six walks. Sellner also had six strikeouts.

Indians 12

Wabasso 0

In a rematch of two of the state’s top teams last season the Indians hosted the Wabasso Rabbits. While the Indians claimed the Section 2A title last season, Wabasso won Section 3A.

Senior Jacob Berg made his season debut on the bump in this one and went five innings for the complete game shutout in a 12-0 Indians victory. Berg had five strikeouts and only allowed two hits.

Leading the Indians offensively was Berg, Jacob Meyer, and Landon Strong. The three combined for six of the Indians’ seven hits on the evening. Berg led the team with four RBIs in the contest.

The victory gives the Indians a 3-0 record on the season and 1-0 in the Tomahawk Conference. The Indians are scheduled to play MVL Thursday, but with pending weather conditions, who knows when we will see a ball game on the diamond.