The Redwood Falls Fire Department is hosting its annual firemen’s breakfast this coming Sunday (April 14) at the fire station.

The pancake breakfast, featuring the flipping and flying of Chris’s Cakes, is being served from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Donations for the event are $8 for adults and $6 for kids under the age of 12.

Other donations supporting the efforts of the volunteer fire department to help provide protection and safety education for the community will also be accepted.

The public is encouraged to attend.