Due to weather conditions the newspaper may arrive late.

The April 11 issue of the Sleepy Eye Herald-Dispatch is completed, but due to the terrible road conditions today, our driver was not able to travel to the printer in Madelia to pick up the newspapers and bring them back to the Post Office, or put them on local newsstands. The newspapers will be mailed from Madelia today, but with the bad weather and road conditions, we cannot be sure they will arrive in Sleepy Eye mailboxes on Thursday.

Happy Spring!