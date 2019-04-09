The Sleepy Eye Arena Association received a generous $5,000 donation from the Servicemen’s Club Charitable Gambling fund.

The Sleepy Eye Arena Association received a generous $5,000 donation from the Servicemen’s Club Charitable Gambling fund. Pictured, from left: Jeremy Reinarts, Arena Manager; Terry Heiderscheidt, Arena Association President; and John Schueller and Jerry Bertrand of the Servicemen’s Club. Reinarts and Heiderscheidt said the donation will be used for repair and maintenance projects scheduled for this summer.