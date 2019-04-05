Montevideo residents and businesses in Smith Addition are breathing a sigh of relief as water levels of the Chippewa and Minnesota rivers slowly recede.

Montevideo residents and businesses in Smith Addition are breathing a sigh of relief as water levels of the Chippewa and Minnesota rivers slowly recede. After reaching a crest of 21.29 feet this past weekend, the level has fallen to 19.7 feet as of mid-day Wednesday.

The 21.29 crest became the fourth highest crest ever for the Minnesota River in Montevideo. The highest crest recorded occurred on April 6, 1997, when the river reached 23.90 feet.

Last Thursday, flood waters flowed over Highway 212 south of Montevideo on the north side of the bridge. Traffic was allowed to pass through for a time, but by the end of the day, Highway 212 was closed to traffic. As of today (Wednesday), the highway remains closed.

On Friday, County Road 15 in Smith Addition was closed due to flooding near the railroad tracks. The sewer line to Smith Addition was also shut down.

Also on Friday, Chippewa County Park #2 at Wegdahl was flooded and the road between Wegdahl and Highway 212 was closed. Yesterday (Wednesday) the Yellow Medicine County High­way Department re-opened the Wegdahl road as a detour for Highway 212.

