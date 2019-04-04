“Injuries don’t define you, if you work hard enough and put your heart into it, it is possible. It’s not going to be easy, but it can be really worth it and you will feel stronger than you ever have before.”

In January of 2018, Mackenzie Helget found herself in the beginning stages of recovering from major knee surgery. Mackenzie’s deepest love is gymnastics, but a volleyball practice was cut short by a severe injury. Mackenzie had to have surgery for a cartilage transplant, an MACI procedure, and a MPFL repair.

An MACI procedure is an complex surgery where the patient has a small biopsy of healthy cartilage that is taken arthoscopically from a non weight-bearing area of their knee. After the biopsy, the cartilage cells, or chondrocytes, are then sent to a lab and are embedded into a special collagen membrane that your doctor then implants into the knee. The cartilage cells regenerate, thus forming repair tissue that is able to fill the cartilage defect. During the extensive recovery process, Mackenzie essentially was taught how to walk all over again. “I went to physical therapy for nine months and basically had to learn to walk normally again,” she said. “I was not able to do gymnastics for an entire year and was unsure if I would be able to compete again.”

In addition to recovering from the MACI procedure, Mackenzie also needed to repair her medial patellofemoral ligament, or MPFL. The MPFL attaches the inside part of the kneecap, popularly known as the patella, to the femur. An injury to this ligament typically occurs when the patella dislocates or in Mackenzie’s case, subplexes under trauma experienced during an athletic injury.

MPFL repair has typically resulted in immobilization and difficult rehab. However, with technology growing, MPFL reconstruction restabilizes the knee and helps protect the surrounding joints from additional damage. This is where Mackenzie found hope to continue her love for gymnastics.

The injuries were nothing new to Mackenzie as she suffered several kneecap dislocations throughout her career. In 2015, Mackenzie suffered a partial kneecap dislocation, yet two weeks later, claimed an individual title. The most recent and significant injury on that January day in 2018, would prove her love for gymnastics more than ever. Mackenzie’s story is full of positivity and determination.

Mackenzie’s profound love for gymnastics began when she was six years old, when a friend took her to a New Ulm Area Gymnastics class. Her friend’s mother thought Mackenzie showcased some talent. So, Mackenzie was signed up for summer classes. Following this summer day, Mackenzie competed for five years beginning at the age of seven. At 12 years old, Mackenzie found herself wanting more gym time and has been traveling to Mankato three-to-five times a week to train at K and G gymnastics.

Helget desperately wanted to compete on the gymnastics team at New Ulm High School, but with the long knee recovery, this goal was out of reach.

Throughout the ups and downs, Helget kept a positive attitude despite many detours. Mackenzie was able to stay positive by remaining connected to the gym and coaching the girls on the younger teams. Mostly verbal coaching, but Mackenzie knew she needed to stay upbeat for the younger kids to model for others the proper attitude. “I knew I needed to be positive for them, being in the gym also gave me the drive to want to get back at it to work for the skills I had before the injury.” Mackenzie wanted to be that role model for the younger ones. “The one thing keeping me positive was knowing that the younger girls were looking up to me,” she says. “I wanted to never let them down and wanted to continued being someone they looked up to.”

With Mackenzie’s accomplishments in her career embraced with the combination of her love for gymnastics, that goal of competing for the New Ulm High School may be obtainable once again.

Mackenzie has helped her team gain three Midwest Amateur Gymnastic Association(MAGA) titles, two individual all-around titles, in addition to many other numerous titles.

Mackenzie wants to continue her love for gymnastics and thanks all of those from her path. “I love gymnastics because it has made me push myself and they have become a part of me and who I am.” She also gave advice to those fighting injuries in their lives as well. “Igniters don’t define you, if you work hard enough and put your heart into it, it is possible/ It’s not going to be easy, but it can be really worth it and you will feel stronger than you ever have before.”