The track team returns this season with a new head coach, a new co-op team and a new name. Head Coach Courtney Mickelson, and four assistants, will lead the new River Valley track team this spring. The River Valley team is made up athletes from Sleepy Eye Public and St. Mary’s, along with Springfield and Cedar Mountain who have joined the fold this season.

Head Coach: Courtney Mickelson

Assistant Coaches: Heidi McCone, Mike Freitag, Lee Carlson, Lisa Hagen

Last Year’s Record: N/A

Strengths and Weaknesses

Coach Mickelson is unsure of what to expect entirely out of her tracksters, but is looking forward to the challenge. Because of the new co-op with Cedar Mountain and Springfield in combination with the two Sleepy Eye schools, River Valley has strength in numbers. While one can look at it as a weakness, Mickelson is looking forward to building a new team culture with four different schools working together and supporting each other.

Coach’s Comment

“I am excited to see the kids accomplish their goals and improve each meet. It is going to be a great season and we hope to see everyone come out and support the team.”