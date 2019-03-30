Great Place to Work Institute has honored Sleepy Eye Senior Living Campus, and its parent organization, Volunteers of America National Services.

Great Place to Work Institute has honored Sleepy Eye Senior Living Campus, and its parent organization, Volunteers of America National Services, a national housing and senior care provider, with certification as a “Great Place to Work.”

Sleepy Eye Senior Living Campus provides a full continuum of services, including short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing care, memory care, adult day services, home health services, and independent and assisted living apartments.

“Volunteers of America is an organization founded on the mission of helping people live the best lives possible. This principle extends not only to the people we serve, but our employees, as well,” said National President and CEO Mike King. “We try to maintain a culture that ensures our employees enjoy a positive work-life balance, while also serving the needs of those who depend on our programs. I’m proud that the Great Place to Work Institute has recognized these efforts throughout VOANS.”

The certification process considered more than 1,000 employee surveys from across Volunteers of America National Services’ employees who operate housing and senior care programs in 42 states and Puerto Rico. Great Place to Work, an independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

John Rieke, Executive Director, Sleepy Eye Senior Living Campus, said 80 percent of Sleepy Eye employees completed the survey during the certification process.

“We applaud Volunteers of America for seeking certification and releasing its employees’ feedback,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work’s senior care affiliate Activated Insights. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace for high performance.”