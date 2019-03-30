A mournful sigh went up from the Krause ranch March 23, as I said goodbye to an old friend I have known for longer than more than half of my own children.

That day a very close friend who has been with me just about every day for nearly two decades was retired.

I had been dragging my feet for several weeks before I made the final decision that morning. It was not easy. This friend has been with me through dozens of late nights in the office, and on a couple of occasions was actually left behind at an event. Thankfully, we were always reunited with much joy.

This friend and co-laborer was a workhorse for years, and despite being dropped, dragged and slammed in the back door of different vehicles always got the job done.

Until it didn’t.

When the workload got to be too much, my friend began to show the signs of wear. What started out small began to grow, and even more signs of age appeared. It was kind of sad to watch as my good friend struggled to do its job right before my eyes.

I had to do the right thing, and so my trusty black and blue backpack has been laid to rest.

That’s right. My backpack, a trusted, faithful, loyal compatriot for an entire generation of local students, is no more. I relied heavily on that friend to provide for me the things when I needed them most.

When I forgot to grab a pen, notebook and even at times spare batteries, there was my backpack providing the tools I required to complete my tasks on time.

That backpack saw a lot over the years from visits with dignitaries to concerts, all the while sitting back in the shadows never looking for attention or glory. It simply did its job.

There were times when I wondered about all that my backpack held over the years, and while it may never have reached the level of having a “Dora the Explorer” type of song or held the magic of Mary Poppins it still provided much joy and wonderment over the years.

I fondly recall desperate days of sore throats hoping against hope that there would be one more cough drop in the pocket only to be pleasantly surprised to find one in the pocket.

It was actually technology that did my trusted friend in, as that backpack born in a much simpler time had not been made to haul a laptop computer along with a set of keys, notebooks, pens, flash drives, headphones and snacks.

March 25 was the first day without my backpack, with a new-to-me version hauling my stuff. Things are just not the same, and that trusty old backpack can rest assured he will never be replaced or forgotten.

Thanks for the great years of service.

• I made a trip over to the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church parking lot in Redwood Falls March 26 to check in with the Mike and JoDee Altmann family, which traveled to Nebraska with all of the local donations for flood victims.

It has been fun hearing the stories over the past week and a half about people stepping up to help meet the need. I am looking forward to hearing just how much was actually donated and the impact that it had on those in need. I’ll provide that to you as well in the coming days.

• I saw some of the videos others have posted online of the ice breaking up on Lake Redwood over the weekend. I was telling my best half this past week that I would really like to see that happen some time, and really appreciated the fact that others were able to give people like me who were not there a chance to get an indication of what it was like.

Of course, even a few days later when I went on a drive to see some of the flooding, I stopped by the park to check out the falls.

Honestly, there is nothing like being there to see, feel and hear it in person.