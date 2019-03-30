FFA Members of the Month for February are Alex Joramo, Jorden Niebuhr and Rafael Martinez. Officer of the month is Isaac Huiras.

Alex Joramo is an eighth grader at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for one year. He joined FFA for the “fortune and glory.” Alex is on the Ag. Sales CDE team and he likes it because he enjoys the talking and the fact that he has an excuse to dress up. His favorite FFA activity is Trapshooting. Alex is looking forward to doing FFA trivia next year on the Best Informed Greenhand Team. By being in FFA, Alex has learned that you should always try to be the best at whatever you do.

Jorden Niebuhr is a freshman at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for three years. She joined FFA because she wanted to have the opportunities that FFA provides. Jorden is on the Best Informed Greenhand CDE team and she likes it because of the people that are also on the team. Her favorite FFA activity is the Lock-In. Jorden is looking forward to the Region VI Volleyball Tournament. By being in FFA, Jorden has learned responsibility. She is most proud of being a Summer All-Star.

Rafael Martinez is a senior at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for five years. Rafa joined FFA because he was introduced to the organization at a Discovery Camp and he liked it. Rafa’s favorite FFA activity is Timberland Camp. Rafa says “he has done it all” in FFA. By being in FFA and Ag. Classes, Rafa has learned about all of the opportunities FFA has to offer for everyone and more about pigs and other livestock animals.

Isaac Huiras is a junior at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for two years. He joined FFA because he thought it would be a great experience. Isaac is this year’s Chapter Parliamentarian and next year’s Region VI Sentinel. He likes his officer position because he learns how to bond with his team and he gets to advocate for FFA.

Isaac is on the Vet Science CDE team and he likes how he learns about what things are necessary to care for a pet. Isaac’s SAE involves him helping his dad with his pig barns. His favorite FFA activity is the Region Fun Night. Isaac is looking forward to showing at the Brown County Fair and State Fair. He is also excited to be a Region Officer. By being in FFA, Isaac has learned that FFA has a special spot for each and every individual. He is most proud of being Member of the Month, being a Chapter and Region Officer, being on the FFA Honor Roll, and getting 1st place at Regionals for Small Animals.