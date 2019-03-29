Everyone has ups and downs in life.

In times when things are not going as planned, people can find support in downtown Redwood Falls.

As you may know, United Community Action Partnership (UCAP) provides mentorship to young people through Big Buddies, but UCAP also provides several programs to help people get back on their feet.

Getting back on your feet starts with stable housing and income. Sometimes all that is needed to maintain housing is a rent or mortgage payment. Through the emergency shelter, rental assistance and homelessness prevention programs, UCAP can help people make sure they are in safe, stable housing.

The next step to staying afloat is making sure there is money to spend. UCAP offers free tax preparation clinics. These clinics help people get back more of what they have earned. By offering financial education, UCAP also helps people make their money work for them and avoid crises in the future.

One way to spend less and get more is bargain shopping. UCAP’s Bridge Street Bargains thrift store, located at 416 East Bridge Street, is the perfect place to get everything from great clothes to household items.

All of the services in the world are useless if people can’t access them. UCAP offers public transportation throughout Redwood County. Dial-a-ride is available in all areas of Redwood County, and fixed route service meets additional needs in Redwood Falls. Public transit is a great way to stay connected starting at $1 a ride.

For more information or to schedule a ride contact the dispatch center at (507) 537-7628. There is a variety of reasons people find themselves in need.

UCAP has programs to help many of these challenges. From mentoring youth to emergency housing to making money go further, UCAP provides many resources in Redwood County.

To learn more about these services and others, find UCAP on Facebook, visit unitedcapmn.org, call (507) 637-2187 or stop by and see the staff in the Redwood Falls office at 164 East Second Street.

– Mark Trefry is a youth development manager for United Community Action Partnership. His office is located in Redwood Falls