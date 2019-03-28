A 14-7 run to end the game helped Esko escape with a 66-56 victory over Redwood Valley in a State Class AA consolation semifinal match-up held March 21 at Concordia College in St. Paul.

The Cardinals (16-13) trailed by just three points – 52-49 – with just over five minutes to play, but Esko would surge ahead in the final minutes to secure the victory.

Redwood Valley – who had opened up the state tournament with a 73-58 loss to Perham – ended its state tournament journey with an 0-2 record but was competitive in both contests.

In the battle with Esko, the Cardinals and Eskomos went back-and-forth in the first half. The Cards jumped out to a 9-4 lead early on as Bronson Smith led off the game with a three and also added a lay-up to account for five early points. Esko would answer back to tie the score at 13 and eventually would take a five-point lead – 24-17 – with 5:04 to play in the first half.

The Cards would finish the first half strong, however, as Cole Woodford scored on a lay-in, Kyle Huhnerkoch added a pair of three pointers, Woodford knocked down a three and Carter Guetter had a lay-in to give the Cards a 30-29 advantage with 1:12 to play. Woodford would add a pair of free throws, but a lay-up by Camden Berger would give the Eskomos 33-32 lead at the break.

The Cards shot a solid 55 percent from the floor (including 4-of-9 from long range) and hit 4-of-5 from the charity stripe.

The first 10 minutes of the second half were similar to the first half, as the two teams traded punches with a pair of free throws by Bryant Haas cutting the Esko lead to 44-42 with just over 10 minutes to play. Esko would up its lead to 50-42, but the Cards answered back with a three from Woodford and a pair of free throws from Colin Wells that made it 50-47 with 6:38 to go in regulation.

From there, Esko wold keep its lead to four or more points the rest of the way and would knock down free throws late to secure the win.

While the Cards shot well in the first half, they struggled in the second half, shooting just 25 percent (7-of-28) and knocking down 6-of-10 from the line.

Woodford would finish with 22 points, five rebounds and two steals. Huhnerkoch went 3-of-4 from distance on the way to 17 points and five rebounds and Smith had five points. Wells finished with four points, three rebounds and three assists, Connor Josephson had two points, six rebounds and three assists, Haas had two points and two rebounds, Alex Lang added two points and Guetter had two points and two rebounds.

Esko’s Trevor Spindler led all scorer’s with 32 points and five rebounds.

Despite the loss of a strong senior class, led by 1,000 point scorer Woodford, the Cards should be in position to defend their Section 3AA crown next season.