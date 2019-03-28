Ryan Hulke stepped down as Head Coach of the Sleepy Eye Indians girls' basketball program last Monday. Hulke finished with a program-high 152 wins.

Sleepy Eye Indians girls’ basketball coach Ryan Hulke announced recently that he is stepping down after eight seasons at the helm. Hulke walks away as the program leader in wins with 152.

During Hulke’s tenure, the Indians captured three Tomahawk Conference titles and three State tournament appearances. In addition to his team’s success, Hulke also coached the top six scorers in Sleepy Eye girls’ basketball history.

Hulke is stepping down to watch more of his son Easton’s basketball career. Easton was named a starter early in the season for Byron. “It simply comes down to I want to be a dad and watch my son the next two years,” Hulke said. “I love everything about the community of Sleepy Eye. The school, our basketball program, the parents and athletes we have there, but I don’t want to miss watching my own son play for the next two years.”

Putting his resume on paper, Hulke carries three conference championships in back-to-back-to-back fashion along with three state appearances, including last year’s runner-up finish. Factor in coaching the top six scorers in program history, Hulke also coached 16 of the school’s 51 All-Conference players in its history. Hulke leaves the program in good hands with a blueprint for success in the future.

Hulke’s tenure began in the 2011-12 season. Many believe Hulke elevated the program in his time in the orange and black, but he says he is not the sole factor. “I didn’t take the program to the next step. The kids and their parents did,” he said. “I was lucky to reap the benefits from parents who decided enough was enough and started a youth program and got the kids in the gym at a young age so they were familiar with the game and got to build those skills.” Hulke acknowledges the girls matching his dedication for the game. “I needed to show the kids if you want something, you have to work for it; you need to put in the time.” Hulke found himself many times driving hours and hours to scout teams during the week. “Showing the kids that if my coach is willing to drive to Browerville, MN on a Tuesday night, I better put the time in also.”

Hulke plans to stick around the game of basketball. After stepping down, Hulke was named Co-Director of the Minnesota Rise AAU Basketball program with Kory Kettner. “I’ll never leave the game, whether it is working with the MN Rise, doing individual, or small group workouts with players, I’ll alway be on a court somewhere.” Hulke isn’t going anywhere. “It’s who I am and I just want to give back to the kids and the game.”

When asked about what he will miss most about being a head coach, Hulke says the kids and the energy they bring and the excitement that they have being around each other. Hulke says he wants fans and former players to remember his tenure in Sleepy Eye as “someone who wanted the best for his players and that he showed he cared about them and tried to make them a better person and teach them life lessons.”

In a gallery of memories, Hulke reflected on his team’s 2012 state run. “We had so many injuries and being 15-10 at the end of the regular season, we were a team nobody wanted to play.” The Indians had 15 victories that season and was voted a seven seed in the loaded 2012 Sub-Section and put the pieces together at the right time to make the state tournament. Coach Hulke also looks at 2016 as special. The Indians lost star Madi Heiderscheidt to a torn ACL and still made the state tournament. Hulke appreciated how the girls came together and stepped up after losing a starter and making the run like they did. 2018, when the Indians finished state runner-up was incredible for Hulke and the girls.

Hulke carries many memories with him as he walks away, but will always remember the memories with the kids and the parents. Bus rides, shootarounds, and van trips from the state hotel to the Target Center are memories he will cherish forever. “Those are things I’ll never forget, I’ve made life-long friendships and that’s pretty cool.”

Hulke ended the interview with, “I think I’ve done something right when you see former players years, months, or days after they graduate and they greet you with a hug. That’s what matters to me, that’s the mark I wanted to make as a coach.”