Local bank will retain name and staff

United Valley Bank is acquiring Northern Sky Bank in Crookston, pending regulatory approval.

That was the word Tuesday from both institutions.

Northern Sky Bank, newly named a couple years ago after being known for decades in Crookston as Crookston National Bank, has served the Crookston area since 1916, operating as a community bank with a focus on reinvesting in local houses, businesses, schools and civic projects. It will continue to be known as Northern Sky Bank and its staff will remain intact.

United Valley Bank is one of the fastest-growing banks in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota, helping families, farmers and businesses in the upper Red River Valley since it opened in 1905. United Valley Bank has locations in Cavalier and Grand Forks, North Dakota, as well as Argyle, Hallock, Lancaster, Mahnomen and Twin Valley in Minnesota.

“We have an incredible team here at Northern Sky Bank, and I could not be prouder that we get to continue our service to the wonderful folks here in the community of Crookston,” says Jim Ingeman, president of Northern Sky Bank. “Our staff here in Crookston will remain the same, I will serve on the board of directors at United Valley Bank and our commitment to local decision making is going to be stronger than ever.”

“This combination is simply a perfect fit,” United Valley Bank President and CEO Tim Siegle adds. “Our cultures are similar, and our business philosophies will accentuate each other’s strengths. While customers of Northern Sky Bank won’t notice many changes, everyone who works with United Valley Bank will see the benefits of this addition to our family.”