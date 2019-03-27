While there are still several days to go until the competition ends, the Crookston Fire Department has opened a big lead on the Crookston Police Department in this year’s Scouting for Food Drive.

As of Tuesday, 185 pounds of non-perishable food, personal care items and socks had been dropped off at the CFD, to 41 pounds at the CPD.

Drop off your donations between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. through March 31. The department that collects the most donations, by weight, will win a dinner prepared and served by scout Troop 41 and Pack 44.