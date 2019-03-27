Police Chief Matt Andres said the turn out for the March 25 open house at the new Police Station was wonderful.

Police Chief Matt Andres said the turn out for the March 25 open house at the new Police Station was wonderful. “All of our officers received compliments and thanks from those who attended,” he said. “It is nice for our officers to interact with the public in a relaxed setting. Too often something troubling is happening when people interact with us. Monday night truly offered the officers and me a feeling of support from the City and the public. We are grateful for the new Police Station and the City's commitment to the Police Department. I was grateful for the show of support from all who attended.”