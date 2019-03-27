The public is invited to attend a construction open house April 2, 2019, to learn more about the Highway 14 Tracy to Revere project scheduled to begin this spring.

The open house will be held at the Walnut Grove Community Center in Walnut Grove and will run from 5-6:30 p.m. A brief presentation will take place at 5 p.m.

However, the public is welcome to visit any time during the open house hours.

Representatives of the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the construction contractor will be available to answer questions about the construction phase of the project, including the timeline and detour.

The project includes the resurfacing of Highway 14 from Tracy to Revere. The project also includes culvert repair, the extension of the right-turn lane at the intersection of County Road 80, extension of the radius near the elevator, guardrail updates and pedestrian improvements in Walnut Grove.

Benefits of the project include a smoother road surface, enhanced safety at intersections and pedestrian crossing improvements, which comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For more information on the project and to sign up for updates, visit the MnDOT project Web site at www.mndot.gov.