Editor's column

Did you go to the open house at the new police station? If not, I hope you missed your chance to see it, because the only reason you would get inside now would probably be something unpleasant.

Chief of Police, Matt Andres, was very happy with all the people who came to see the new station. He said he is not good at estimating attendance, but thought 200 or more people came through.

While I was there, I saw many visitors admiring the Drug Take Box in the lobby. Apparently that has been sorely missed in Sleepy Eye. You can’t drop off drugs yet — the box is locked until the police department actually moves into their new space. That should happen in a week or two, then you can clean out your medicine cabinet and safely dispose of those old drugs.

I have been inside the new station a couple of times during construction to take pictures and ask questions for articles. I suppose it is possible I will get inside again — not because I expect to commit a crime — but maybe I will get inside to interview the chief or one of the officers for a story. I remember going to the old station one time for that reason. If that happens, I will get to see how it looks with their “work stuff” around. I’ll report back to you if they are keeping it as good as new.

I think I got off track there. I’m sure our police officers will take very good care of their new work environment.

The track I really meant to be on, was to say I think the new police station is very nice. It is not extravagant, but is a place the citizens of Sleepy Eye can be very proud of. The officers have proper space to do their work, proper space for the most confidential work, good storage space, and a secure connection from the garage to the station—especially important when dealing with difficult individuals (or, as Chief Andres said in last week’s Progress Edition article, “combative” individuals.)

Kudos to the Sleepy Eye City Council for making this investment in the future of our city. And congratulations to the council, and city management, on the good decisions they made in planning this project. It is a job well done!