Crookston ECFE families spent “Friday Morning at the Movies” on March 22.

The mothers and their children enjoyed watching “The Pokey Little Puppy and JoJo’s Circus.”

The ECFE families thank Brian Moore at The Grand Theatre for opening his doors, and also the Washington PTO for supporting this event.

Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) is a program for all Minnesota families with children between the ages of birth to kindergarten enrollment. ECFE is based on the idea that the family provides a child's first and most important learning environment, and parents are a child's first and most significant teachers. ECFE works to strengthen families and enhance the ability of all parents to provide the best possible environment for the healthy growth and development of their children.