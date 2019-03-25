Woman reported her boyfriend assaulted her at Cenex station early Saturday morning

Two Minnesota men were arrested near Red Lake Falls after a police pursuit following an alleged domestic assault reported early Saturday morning. Joe Louis Johnson, 35, of Walker, Minnesota and Zach Dale Grochow, 22, of Dassel, Minnesota, were transported to the Tri-County Correctional Center where they’re being held for court.

At approximately 3 a.m. on March 23, deputies were dispatched to the Cenex gas station parking lot in Red Lake Falls where they found a female who had blood on her face. She reported that her boyfriend, Johnson, had assaulted her and left in a vehicle with Grochow headed south on Highway 32.

The responding deputy activated his squad’s emergency lights and proceeded south on Hwy 32 where he noticed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle pulled into a farm yard in Lake Pleasant Township and the driver exited and ran on foot. The deputy apprehended the driver who was identified as Grochow.

After apprehending Grochow, the deputy learned Grochow had dropped off Johnson on Hwy 32 and that Johnson had ran into the woods. Multiple sheriff’s deputies responded to the location and Johnson was located inside an out building.

Johnson faces third-degree burglary, fifth-degree domestic assault and fleeing charges, and Grochow was charged with a felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, fleeing on foot and reckless driving.