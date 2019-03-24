Ronda Mathiowetz and Msgr. Lozinski among those recognized.

The Most Reverend John M. LeVoir, bishop of the Diocese of New Ulm, presented the 2019 Diocesan Distinguished Service Award to Catholic leaders of the diocese following the annual Bishop Lucker Lecture held Monday, March 11, at the Church of St. Catherine in Redwood Falls.

This distinguished award recognizes individuals for their committed service and outstanding contributions to the Diocese of New Ulm’s mission and ministry.

The 2019 recipients included Msgr. Eugene Lozinski and Ronda Mathiowetz, along with Deacon Bruce Bot of Minneota, and Christopher Hansen of Darwin.

Msgr. Lozinski serves as chancellor of the Diocese of New Ulm as well as associate judge of the diocesan Tribunal office, and pastor of the Divine Mercy Area Faith Community (Church of St. Paul, Comfrey; Church of St. Michael, Morgan; Church of the Japanese Martyrs, Leavenworth; and the Church of St. Mary, Sleepy Eye).

For the past 25 years Msgr. Lozinski has served as diocesan moderator for the New Ulm Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. Presently he serves as Spiritual Advisor to the Associates of the National Council of Catholic Women. From 2006 to 2008 he served on the National Council of Catholic Women Board of Directors as chairman of the moderators.

Since 1974, Msgr. Lozinski has held several positions in the diocesan Tribunal: defender of the bond (1974-1983); advocate (1977-1978); and associate judge (1983-present). From 2002 to 2008, Msgr. Lozinski served as diocesan regional Vocation Director. He also has served on the diocesan Priest Personnel Board, the diocesan Priest Pension Board, and the Diaconate and Lay Ecclesial Ministry Committee.

Since 2003 Msgr. Lozinski has served as the Bishop’s Delegate for the Permanent Diaconate, and since 2007 as a member of the Admissions and Scrutinies Committee for the Permanent Diaconate. He currently serves as a member of the diocesan Review Board for Sexual Misconduct, the diocesan Corporate Board, the diocesan College of Consultors, the diocesan Priests’ Council, the Bishop’s Cabinet, as well as the Board of Directors of the Friends of San Lucas.

Msgr. Lozinski is a member of the Canon Law Society of America and since 2011 he has been a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem.

In 2005, Msgr. Lozinski was named Chaplain to His Holiness with the title of Monsignor by the Holy Father, Pope Benedict XVI.

Ronda Mathiowetz of Sleepy Eye has been actively involved for many years with the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW).

Within the Council, she served a two-year term (2009-2011) as NUDCCW Region 2 president, followed by DCCW treasurer (2011-2013). She served as DCCW vice president from 2014-2016, and DCCW president from 2016-2018. For the last five years Mathiowetz has served as DCCW representative to the New Ulm Diocesan Committee on Parishes.

Since the 1980s, Mathiowetz has been involved in Riverbend TEC (Together Encounter Christ) serving on the TEC leadership Council. From 1982 to 2017 she served as a TEC lay director, and from 1998 to 2002 as the National TEC Council region and state representative.

A member of the Church of the Japanese Martyrs in Leavenworth for 38 years, Mathiowetz has served as parish CCW president for one year, a confirmation and youth ministry teacher for 20 years, a guitarist and song leader for 33 years, an extraordinary minister of Communion for 36 years, and a lector for 36 years. Mathiowetz has also served as parish festival chairperson, parish council member and chairperson, and Area Faith Community Council chairperson.

Ronda and her husband Brian have been married for 37 years and have four adult children and nine grandchildren. The couple has operated Mathiowetz Construction Company in Sleepy Eye for 28 years.