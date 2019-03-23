Report on March 13 School Board meeting.

At the March 13 meeting of the Sleepy Eye School Board, a plan was approved to offer all day, every day kindergarten for the full school year, starting with the 2019-2020 school year—rather than the current schedule of kindergarten three days a week through the end of November, then switching to five days. Superintendent John Cselovszki recommended the change because of the success of the personalized learning program in the elementary school, which he said will also benefit kindergarten students.

School board member Bryan Sellner reported that the Facilities Committee met with the basketball boosters club to look at plans for new scoreboards and a video screen in the high school gym. The boosters propose to raise funds for the estimated $100,000 price tag. They hope to have the new scoreboards in place next fall.

Cselovszki reported to the board that the district was awarded an Early Childhood Classroom Engagement Model grant from the Minnesota Department of Education. He said the purpose is to integrate Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) students into the preschools. “We are the first small school in the state to receive this grant,” he said. The grant will provide staff training and support for five years.

Cselovszki also informed the board that the City of Sleepy Eye’s 2020 Street and Utility project will include installation of a sidewalk along School Street, next to the football field.

Action items approved included:

•Resignations of para Kaitlyn Kral; and AP/payroll clerk Lindsey Bauer.

•Hire paraprofessionals Leslie Rodriquz and Arlene Dietl, at $12.38/hour.

•Hire Hunter Klotz as ag instructor for 2019-20 school year at $46,584.

•Hire Sarah Lendt as counselor for 2019-20 school year at $51,488.

•Hire Brody Anderson as PE teacher for 2019-20 school year at $39,488.

•Hire Adam Manderfeld as long-term instructor until end of this school year at $11,089.

•Hire Janell Christensen as special education instructor for 2019-20 school year at $39,488.

•Hire George Schwint as assistant golf coach at $2,833.

•Non-renewal of Josh Altmann, Hanna Kuhnley, Christina Kirchoefer, Chelsea Denelsbeck, Nathan McMullen.

The next meeting of the Sleepy Eye School Board is April 10 at 5:30 p.m.