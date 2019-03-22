Montevideo Interim Chief of Police Ken Schule introduced his department’s newest officer, Jason Deterling, at Monday evening’s city council meeting.

Montevideo Interim Chief of Police Ken Schule introduced his department’s newest officer, Jason Deterling, at Monday evening’s city council meeting. Deterling, who is originally from Raymond, was hired on Feb. 13, 2019.

Before joining the MPD, Deterling worked as an officer on the Lower Sioux Police Dept., where he was involved in the K-9 program. He was also promoted to sergeant while serving there.

Montevideo Mayor Jim Curtiss administered the oath of office to Officer Deterling, and officially welcomed him to the community.

In other business, there were three items on the consent agenda; the first being payment of verified claims in the amount of $164,691.27 for the period ending March 15, 2019.

Some verified claims over $1,500 included: $30,552.20 for liquor inventory and April rent; $7,732.50 for February legal services from Nelson, Oyen, and Torvick; $10,547.44 to Richard Almich for February Interim City Manager Services; $12,210.84 to Farmer’s Union Oil Co.; $64,398.50 to SW/WC Service Cooperative for BC/BS April premium, and $2,551.70 to Clearway Community Solar for solar energy bills.

Also considered on the consent agenda was a request from the Montevideo Police Dept. to authorize the sale of several abandoned vehicles.

An application from the Chippewa County Fair Associ­ation for an exemption from lawful gambling requirements was considered. The association wishes to conduct a raffle activity at the Chippewa County Fairgrounds in conjunction with the County Fair.

