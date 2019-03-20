‘Dazzling’ and ‘jaw-dropping’ Charlie Albright will perform Friday evening at Crookston High School

Hailed as “among the most gifted musicians of his generation” with a “dazzling natural keyboard affinity” who “made quite an impression” by The Washington Post, American pianist, composer and improviser Charlie Albright has been praised for his ”jaw-dropping technique and virtuosity meshed with a distinctive musicality” by The New York Times.

This highly gifted young pianist will appear in Crookston Friday, March 22, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. His appearance here is the fourth concert of the 2018-2019 Crookston Civic Music League Entertainment Series. The performance will take place at the Crookston High School Auditorium.

Born in Centralia, Washington, Charlie began piano lessons at the age of three. He earned an Associate of Science degree at Centralia College while he was in high school and was accepted to Harvard College/New England Conservatory of Music joint program where he completed his Bachelor’s degree as a Pre-med and Economics major at Harvard in 2011 and his Master of Music degree in Piano Performance at the New England Conservatory in 2012. He has recently earned his

Artist Diploma from the Juilliard School of Music.

Performance highlights include concerts at Alice Tully Hall, Aspen Institute, BBC Concert Orchestra, Boston Pops, Kennedy Center, Kymi Sinfonietta (Finland), Lansing Symphony, Phoenix Symphony, Victoria Symphony (Canada), and four concerts with Cellist Yo-Yo Ma, one of which was for a ceremony at which Senator Ted Kennedy received an honorary degree from Harvard. His many awards include Steinway Artist/2014 Avery Fisher Career Grant and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Charlie completed a highly successful 48-concert tour in the mid-west in the 2013-14 concert season under the auspices of Allied Concert Services and returns to thrill audiences that didn’t hear him then, plus many that did.

For further information, contact Elaine Metzger at 281-2681 or Alvern Wentzel at 281-7873. Admission is by season ticket only.

Anyone needing a ride to the performance should call T.H.E. Bus at 281-0700.