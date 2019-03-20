The passage of time is a wondrous thing, and a life well lived is its own just reward.

The passage of time is a wondrous thing, and a life well lived is its own just reward. After a career spanning nearly four decades, Dr. James Zenk is setting aside the dentistry tools of his trade to enjoy a well-earned retirement.

Zenk’s pending retirement had been in the works for about a year. “I served on the Board of Trustees for the American Dental Association from 2012 to 2016, and with being gone so long doing that service, people got used to not seeing me at the office,” Zenk said with a smile. “I came back, but I’ve developed arthritis in my hands. I’m not dangerous,” he added with a laugh, “but I just don’t have the confidence in my hands anymore.”

Sooner or later, time catches up to everyone, and Zenk began to contemplate retiring later this year. “We began the search to find a dentist to replace me, and we were fortunate to find one right away,” he said.

Marissa Goplen began working at Family Dentistry in December of last year. Zenk said: “Marissa is confident and she is comfortable in her skills, so I thought I may as well move my retirement up a bit.”

It turned out to be perfect timing, as Family Dentistry will soon be moving to a new location in the Fiesta Square complex. “The move to the new building brings with it new staff, new team mates, and a new location. It really is the perfect time for me to exit and let them continue to move forward,” Zenk said.

A little over a year and a half ago, Zenk sold Family Dentistry to fellow dentists Dr. Keith Olson, Dr. Matt Vaughan, and Dr. Ashley Jo Patton. “They’ve been kind enough to let me work for them! It’s kind of funny because Ashley Jo is the daughter of my first employee,

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!