A bike rodeo will be held for kids of all ages this coming Tuesday (March 19) from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Redwood Area Community Center civic arena in Redwood Falls.

This free event includes bike and helmet safety information, bike tune-ups and obstacle courses.

All children must bring a bike to participate in the rodeo. Helmets are required while riding bike at the event. Bike helmets will be given away to kids who need them while supplies last.

Children who already have a helmet should bring it to the event to check fit and have adjustments made as needed. The rodeo will also include a helmet decorating station.

“Bayer is proud to support this event by providing comfortable, easy to adjust helmets for kids,” said Dustin Larsen, Bayer safety manager. “If your helmet doesn’t fit properly it’s not going to do the job, so even kids that bring their own helmet will get it fitted and be ready for a safe summer of biking.”

Kids can also sign up to win prizes at the event, including girls and boys bikes ranging from 12- to 24-inch sizes and bike accessories. Participants must be present at the time of the drawing to win.

The event is sponsored by Bayer, Carris Health - Redwood, North Memorial Ambulance Service, Redwood Area Community Center, Redwood Falls Police Department and Minnesota Safe Routes to School.

The bike rodeo prizes are sponsored by many generous community businesses, including AgCountry Farm Credit Services, Altimate Medical Inc, Carris Health - Redwood, Daktronics Redwood Falls Employee Fund, Redwood Falls Lions Club, Lower Sioux Health Department and Minnwest Bank.

For more information, call Wendy Dahl at the Carris Health - Redwood Hospital at (507) 637-4527 or visit www.redwoodareahospital.org.