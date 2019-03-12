Charles “Corky” Reynolds, who’s been an attorney for 41 years, formally introduced himself to the Crookston City Council as the City’s attorney at Monday’s council meeting at city hall.

Reynolds works at Reynolds, Harbott, Knutson & Larson, P.L.L.P. in Crookston. The law office has long been the home of the city attorney, with since-retired Chuck Fitzgerald for years being the principal partner at the firm and the primary face representing the firm at various council and other city meetings.

Leading up to and immediately after Fitzgerald’s retirement, Reynolds’ colleague Stephen Larson had stepped predominantly into the city attorney role. In announcing he will fill the role going forward, Reynolds said Monday that the rest of the attorneys at the firm will be available to assist him and the city as needed.