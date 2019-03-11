Postponement Notices

For up to date road conditions please check:http://www.511mn.org/

Please check ahead with other events before heading out as well.

Delays/Cancellations:

Chokio Alberta 2 Hours Late plowed roads only

Dawson/Boyd 2 Hours Late plowed roads only

Echo Charter School 2 Hours Late plowed roads only

Montevideo 2 Hours Late

Morris Area Schools (Morris and Cyrus) and St. Mary's School in Morris 2 Hours Late plowed roads only

Renville County West (Danube/Renville/Sacred Heart) 2 Hours Late plowed roads only

Updated: 3-11-19 7:32 a.m