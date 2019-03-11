Postponement Notices
For up to date road conditions please check:http://www.511mn.org/
Please check ahead with other events before heading out as well.
Delays/Cancellations:
Chokio Alberta 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
Dawson/Boyd 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
Echo Charter School 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
Montevideo 2 Hours Late
Morris Area Schools (Morris and Cyrus) and St. Mary's School in Morris 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
Renville County West (Danube/Renville/Sacred Heart) 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
Updated: 3-11-19 7:32 a.m