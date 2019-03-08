A new generation of youth are discovering the joys of roller skating at the old National Guard Armory in Montevideo, which is now the home of the Chippewa Valley Youth Club.

Many local adults have fond memories of skating on the basketball court of the old brick building during the cold winter months when there wasn't a whole lot going on in Montevideo.

The weekly skating events were very popular among junior high and high school students throughout the 50s, 60s, 70s, and into the 80s.

Interest in roller skating waned as the MTV generation and later generations turned to other forms of entertainment. Eventually, the old armory ceased to have skating as attendance dropped and the owners couldn’t make a go of it.

Through the years, there were attempts to resurrect the roller rink, but none lasted too long.

After many years of non-use as a roller rink, the Chippewa Valley Youth Club, along with a dedicated group of adult volunteers, is breathing new life into the old building by making much-needed im­provements.

Dennis Darling is a parent volunteer for the youth group, and he, along with CVYC director Jessica Carbo, recently accepted a $1,000 donation from Mark Rekow of Rekow Management, LLC. “We’ve been very fortunate to have recently received not only the donation from Mark, but also a $750 donation from Kibble Equipment. The American Legion also generously gave the club a $750 donation awhile back,” said Darling.

