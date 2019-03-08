Families enjoyed the annual Literacy Night at Sleepy Eye Elementary School on Thursday, Feb. 28

Families enjoyed the annual Literacy Night at Sleepy Eye Elementary School on Thursday, Feb. 28. The theme for the event this year was “Mystery Madness.” The evening started with a mystery meal in the cafeteria. (Well, it was sloppy joes, but no one knew that until they arrived — thus, a mystery.)

Students led their parents and younger siblings around to a variety of “mystery” stations to complete a list of activities. Just a few are pictured here.

Children’s book authors, Trisha Speed Shaskan and Stephen Shaskan, made a pair of presentations, involving children in drawing fun. The Shaskans had spent time with students during the day — holding story-time with the younger children and meeting with the upper grade kids for a “create comic characters” lesson.