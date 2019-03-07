Council holds special meeting - a council workshop.

With consideration of changes to the Rental License and Inspections Ordinance, and some issues to clarify for the Blight Committee, the Sleepy Eye City Council held a special meeting on Feb. 27. The meeting was referred to as a council workshop and allowed for extra time on just these issues—time they didn’t want to tack onto a regular meeting agenda.

The discussion on the rental ordinance apparently came about due to past difficulties in gaining cooperation with some landlords for inspections. With no rental inspector currently appointed, it seems inspections have lapsed for an unspecified length of time.

City Attorney Alissa Fischer presented information on the current ordinance, which was adopted in 2006. She had researched ordinances from other towns and sought council input on proposed additions.

Fischer explained that Sleepy Eye and other cities require a license and inspection before a dwelling can be rented, out of concern for public health, safety and welfare.

Much of the discussion centered on improving the inspection process. A license fee of $100 per unit, for a two-year license period, was proposed. A schedule of fees for incidents related to failure to allow inspections, or not complying with requirements, was also discussed. Fischer will draft changes to the ordinance for a future council meeting. Public hearings are held before ordinances are adopted.

The Blight Committee had asked the council to discuss front yard parking. The current ordinance states “no parking on surfaces that are dirt or grass covered, except during a snow emergency.” The practice has been to require at least a gravel parking surface. After considerable discussion, the council decided no change was needed.

The other blight question was about requiring replacement of broken glass in second floor windows downtown, or if wood coverings should be allowed. The council suggested the new Downtown Revitalization Committee could offer input on this issue.