The Miss Sleepy Eye Ambassador Organization held their Princess Party on Saturday, March 2.

The Miss Sleepy Eye Ambassador Organization held their seventh annual Princess Party on Saturday, March 2. The 2018 Royalty and the 2019 Candidates hosted 38 princesses, in grades K-3, at the Community Center. The party included dressing in princess dresses, getting hair and nails done, doing princess crafts, playing games, and enjoying a royal tea party and a dance party. The Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty and Candidates also went to the Sleepy Eye Care Center, Countryside Retirement Community, and Divine Providence Community Home to visit with residents, including Miss Sleepy Eye 1948 Irene Current, pictured here with Miss Sleepy Eye 2018 Jody Hansen.

Coronation of Miss Sleepy Eye 2019 will take place on Saturday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at the Sleepy Eye Event Center.