Polk County Environmental Services announces the availability of a cost-share grant program that is available to property owners in Polk County that have an existing non-compliant septic system. Funds are intended to fix septic systems that are currently failing codes or functionality. These dollars are made possible through a grant received from the Minnesota Clean Water Legacy Act.

There is a limited amount of funding available and preference for funding will be determined based on income status, condition of existing system, and proximity to priority surface waters. The County will provide a cost share grant contributing 75 percent and up to 90 percent of installation cost up to a maximum of $12,000.

Income restrictions will apply. Applicants will be required to pay any match requirement upfront if approved. If you are interested in learning more about this program call Polk County Planning and Zoning at 281-5700 or email environmental.svs@co.polk.mn.us. Applications can also be found at co.polk.mn.us under the Environmental Services and Planning and Zoning Department pages.

The deadline to apply for the Septic System Fix-Up Program is June 1, 2019. After this date, remaining funding will be available on a first come first serve basis.