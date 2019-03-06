The Knights gave it all they had in a classic showdown vs. the No. 1 BOLD Warriors.

Lady Knights 70

MVL 52

Coming off fresh of a victory over the Sleepy Eye Indians, the Knights arrived at St. Peter High School with one thing in mind. Win.

The Knights fell behind on the first bucket of the game as MVL’s Abbie Riederer hit a three-pointer from the top of the key. The Knights responded with a 19-0 run to take a 19-3 lead. After the fast start, the Knights looked in the rearview mear and did not let off the gas.

Behind Madison Mathiowetz and Sydney Windschitl, the Knights were up big at halftime 49-18. Mathiowetz, recently named KEYC Prep Athlete of the Week and KNUJ Player of the Week, led all scorers at the half with 18. Windschitl had 16.

More of the same for the Knights in the second half as the Knights maintained their strong play and five minutes into the first half extended their lead to 59-28 over the Chargers. With under a minute remaining, the Knights subbed out all five starters and got their depth some playing time. The Knights coasted to a 70-52 thrashing of MVL Friday night, pitting them against No. 1 seeded BOLD Tuesday night at Gustavus at 8 p.m. BOLD defeated Central MN Christian Friday evening.

Coach Bruce Woitas was very pleased with his team’s play Friday. “I really liked the way we play tonight on both ends of the floor,” he says. “We had great ball movement tonight which got us a lot of good looks.”

The BOLD and St. Mary’s matchup will be a rematch of last year’s sub-section playoff game where BOLD knocked St. Mary’s out of the playoffs with a 79-42 victory.

BOLD 65

Lady Knights 61

Heading into the game Tuesday night, the Knights knew they were in for a test. BOLD could say the same. The two teams were voted one and two for a reason and it certainly showed in a back and forth battle Tuesday night, Mar. 5.

Just ten minutes into the first half, the game was still tight with BOLD leading 13-10. A few minutes later, Sydney Windschitl scored underneath the basket to give St. Mary’s their first lead at 16-15. BOLD would counteract with an 8-0 run to take control early with a 23-16 lead. Going into halftime freshman Madison Mathiowetz scored the final seven points for the Knights and at halftime the score was 27-23.

With the game picking up in pace in the second half, Mathiowetz drained a three from the elbow to tie the game at 41-41 with just a tad over eight minutes to go.

With each possession becoming more crucial, BOLD scored each time down the court, but St. Mary’s continued to pack a punch. With just over six minutes to go, BOLD held a 49-48 lead.

Mathiowetz led a 7-0 run for the Knights that finished with a Sydney Windschitl and-one to give the Knights a 55-51 lead and forcing the Warriors to call a timeout with 4:16 remaining in the game.

Coming out of the timeout, the Warriors executed perfectly, hit a three-pointer and then converted an and-one to take a 57-55 lead with 2:35 left on the clock. With a chance to tie the game, St. Mary’s missed two free throws, but Mathiowetz came up big again and stole the ball at half court and took it in for the game-tying bucket to tie it at 57 a piece. BOLD answered with free throws of their own and then Mathiowetz responded once again with the team on her back to tie it at 59 as 1:20 remained in the second half. Mathiowetz then gave the Knights a 61-59 lead as time ticked underneath a minute remaining.

BOLD then arose to the occassion and scored the final six points of the game from the free throw line to clinch the Sub-Section championship. BOLD goes on to face the third-seeded Cyclones of St. Clair Friday night at 6 p.m. at Minnesota State University in Mankato for the right to go to the State Tournament.

Mathiowetz finished the game leading all scorers with 34 points. The Knights in the end showed heart and desire mixed with passion all game long. The Knights season ends at 21-8. St. Mary’s says goodbye to seniors Cassie Heinrichs, Alexa Owens, and Lexie Anderson. The young Lady Knights should be a force in the future with all of their young core returning.