Monday’s Celebrate the Young Child event at the Crookston Library celebrated “The Power of Kindness” and featured a “Grouchy Ladybug Plate Project”, “Feelings Booklets”, “Song-Fest” and “Cuddle Up & Read.”

There was also a puppet show, and children who attended were given a free book.

These events are sponsored by the C.A.L.L. Committee (Crookston Alliance for Literacy and Learning) with funding provided by the United Way of Crookston, Crookston Early Childhood Summit, Otto Bremer Trust, and the Crookston Celebrate the Young Child Collaborative.



