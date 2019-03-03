Grace Lutheran Church in Belview will be hosting a vocal recital March 9 at 7 p.m. by Dr. Russell Svenningsen, who is an acclaimed tenor and associate professor of music at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S. D.

Dr. Svenningsen will present Franz Schubert’s Winterreise (“Winter Journey”), accompanied by pianist Debra Reid. Winterreise is a cycle of songs which explore the themes and elements of winter as metaphors for the human heart.

The concert will last about 80 minutes, with a short intermission.

There is a suggested donation of $5 per person (no more than $20 per family), and proceeds will go to support the Redwood Area Food Shelf and the ministry of Grace Lutheran Church.

Dr. Svenningsen conducts the collegiate chorale at Augustana, teaches music theory and has a studio of voice students. An active performer, Svenningsen has appeared as featured soloist with orchestras and opera companies in the upper midwest and around the world.

Recent performances include appearances with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, the Sounds of South Dakota Opera Company and the Grammy-nominated South Dakota Chorale.

Svenningsen is also in demand as clinician and guest conductor and regularly travels to work with choirs of many different types around the United States. Most recently, he was a guest artist-in-residence at the Roxbury Choral Invitational, a choral festival in New Jersey now in its 23rd year, where he was privileged to work with 24 choirs from five states.

He and his wife, Sarah, are the parents of two children, Anders and Annika.

Debra Reid is a freelance pianist and accompanist and a native of northwest Iowa. She holds degrees in piano from Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, and the University of Iowa.

Reid has worked in Italy with the Rome Festival Orchestra and in Paris with Opera UNESCO. She appeared frequently as a soloist, accompanist, and ensemble musician in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area while teaching for eight years at the MacPhail Center for Music. She also serves as the rehearsal accompanist for the South Dakota Symphony Chorus.

