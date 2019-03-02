50 years ago

February 1969

• Redwood Falls Rhodes Scholar Michael Frederickson, currently living in Oxford, England, despite his permission to leave the U.S. being revoked, was indicted by a federal grand jury in St. Paul for failing to appear for induction into the armed forces.

• One specific window in the Redwood Falls High School building had to be replaced 14 times since the last school year because of vandalism.

• Percy MaKarral was appointed to be the federal crop insurance cooperation agent for Redwood County.

• Ed Adams, the barber in Morton since the early 1920s, was named an official WCCO “Good Neighbor.”

25 years ago

February 1994

• Jay Haugen, of the Redwood River Education District, was enthused about how a rapidly-developing electronic “information superhighway” (that is, the Internet) would “connect rural Minnesota to the rest of the world in the blink of an eye.”

• An RVMS student was expelled for the rest of the school year after being found guilty of calling in a false bomb threat Feb. 18.

• After several years struggling to get permits from the federal government, the Redwood Area Christian Radio group got permission to set up a radio tower about three miles west of Redwood Falls to rebroadcast Christian programming at FM106.9.

• The nationwide phone system changed, so every long-distance phone call now had to include the area code. That meant area codes were now necessary even for calling from Redwood Falls to Morton, say, or from Belview to Delhi.

• Redwood County’s law library became computer-accessible to anyone with a compatible personal computer and modem hookup.

10 years ago

February 2009

• Adam Minkel, a Navy air traffic controller aboard the USS Essex stationed in Japan, returned home to Redwood Falls to donate bone marrow to a four-year-old with leukemia.

• The Redwood Area Theatre put out a call for large, middle-aged, well-mannered dogs who could play Sandy in the group’s upcoming summer musical, Annie.

• The Redwood Area Food Shelf challenged the community to raise 6,000 pounds of food and $6,000 by the end of the month.