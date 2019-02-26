The Sleepy Eye Police Department will be deploying a new Ford F-150 squad truck in the next month.

The Sleepy Eye Police Department will be deploying a new Ford F-150 squad truck in the next month. We are replacing our 2005 Ford Expedition. We got the Expedition in my second year of work with the Sleepy Eye Police Department. We needed a vehicle that had a higher frame base for these Minnesota winters. We utilized the Expedition for bad weather, a training vehicle and a backup squad car for when one of our other squads went down. We keep our regular squad cars for four years. We were able to keep the Expedition for so long because we limited its use for the above listed situations. We will not need to change the 2019 F-150 squad for another 14 to 15 years.

The reason we went with an F-150 pickup truck this time is that this is the first year Ford has offered a heavy duty truck with a police package. Our new squad truck is designed to be a police vehicle. Our Expedition is not technically a police vehicle, it is a civilian vehicle that we adapted. The new F-150 squad is a police vehicle, which means it has met standards as a squad car. One example of this is that the new Police F-150 is pursuit rated, meaning it is designed to travel safely at high speeds.

By being a police package squad car this also makes our new F-150 subject to state bid pricing. Cities pay far less money for squad cars than a civilian would. By buying a state bid certified squad car the price is greatly reduced as opposed to a civilian model. The price upgrade for the F-150 over our regular Ford Explorer squad cars was between $4,000 and $5,000. While the city did spend a little more for the F-150, that fact that we will keep this vehicle for approximate 15 years more than makes up for the extra cost.

The new F-150 is a stock Police vehicle and once we get the equipment installed it will hit the streets for a time to get it broken in, and save the 2015 and 2017 squad cars, which we will now be running for an extra two years to account for the purchase of the squad pickup truck.

Just a safety warning to pass along from our plow drivers. Now that the boulevards are filled with snow, they make great snow tunnels. The drivers pointed out to me that if a child were in a tunnel when the plow came by they could be severely injured or worse. I myself never thought of this, but now that I know this I can’t help but see these tunnels everywhere. Please have your children build their tunnels in the yards or along your driveway. Tunnels and forts along the road are at risk of being hit by a plow or the large amounts of snow they throw.