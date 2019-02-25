The Montevideo Public Library will be holding two special events coming up in the next few weeks.

On Tuesday, Feb. 26, the library will be hosting An Evening With Sinéad Carolan, an event that will educate you on the application of Montessori Teachings at home.

Montessori is a method of education based on self-directed activity, hands-on learning and collaborative efforts. In the classroom, children make creative learning choices while the teacher engages the class with activities to help guide the process.

Carolan moved to Minnesota in 1996, where she became a Montessori guide, director, mentor, and patient. She has worked alongside children in the classroom, partnered with their parents, and mentored new Montessori guides as they began their teaching careers.



Carolan has directed her own program in Richfield for the last 15 years, and joined the Wildflower Foundation two years ago as a consultant, coaching new Teacher Leaders to start their own small, community-embedded Montessori programs.

Carolan believes that children are born with the potential to be successful and independent, and that the Montessori philosophy enables individuals to support children on their paths throughout life.



Everyone is encouraged to attend the event, as well as bring friends. The program will start at 6:30 and go until 8 p.m.



On March 18, the library will be hosting Barbara Tako as she speaks about clearing clutter and organizing your home. She has been published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune, and featured on radio, television, and in the St. Paul Pioneer Press.



Stop by as she discusses tips on making your home a more relaxing place, in addition to freeing up time for priorities such as family, friends, and faith.



The program will begin at 6 p.m. at the library, located at 224 S. 1st Street.

