Postponement Notices
Delays/Cancellations:
Belview Learning Center Closed
BLHS (Buffalo Lake/Hector/Stewart) Closed
BOLD (Bird Island/Olivia/Lake Lillian) and St. Mary's of Bird Island Closed
Dawson/Boyd Closed
Echo Charter School Closed
Lakeview (Cottonwood/Wood Lake) Closed E learning day
Litchfield Closed E learning day
Marshall Public & Parochial Schools Closed
Renville County West (Danube/Renville/Sacred Heart) Closed
BBE (Belgrade/Brooten/Elrosa) 2 Hours Late
Benson 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
Canby 2 Hours Late
Central Minnesota Christian School - Prinsburg 2 Hours Late
Chokio Alberta 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
Clarkfield Area Charter School 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
Cosmos Learning Center 2 Hours Late
Dream Technical Academy (Willmar) 2 Hours Late
Hancock 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
KMS (Kerkhoven/Murdock/Sunburg) 2 Hours Late
Lac Qui Parle Valley 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
Minnewaska Area 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
Montevideo 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
Morris Area Schools (Morris and Cyrus) and St. Mary's School in Morris 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
New London/Spicer 2 Hours Late
North Central Learning Center in Willmar 2 Hours Late
Willmar Community Christian 2 Hours Late
Willmar Public Schools 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
Yellow Medicine East 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
Colleges/Universities
Ridgewater College, Hutchinson Campus Opening at 10am. Classes start at 10am
Ridgewater College, Willmar Campus Opening at 10am. Classes start at 10am
Southwest Minnesota State University Opening at 9:30am
Aall Minnesota West locations will open at 12 p.m.
CoderDojo at Minnesota West, Worthington campus, is CANCELLED.
Updated: 2-25-19 9:48 a.m