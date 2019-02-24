Weddings are on many people’s minds with spring coming up soon. They can take a lot of planning, time and money.

The Morgan Community Players are excited to show the public how not to plan a wedding with “Altar Egos.” The production will be performed March 1-3 at Cedar Mountain High School in Morgan. This two-act play will start at 7 p.m. for the March 1 and 2 performances, and the Sunday matinee March 3 is starting at 1:30 p.m.

Reserved tickets are available at the F&M Bank of Morgan and will also be sold at the door before each performance. Admission for adults is $7, and those 12 and under can watch for $4. Funds from the play go directly back to Morgan area organizations that will benefit from their receipt.

This will be the Morgan Community Players 31st year of performing.

The cast is made up of 16 members, with one new actor this year. Char Carlson and Julia Garms are the directors.

“All we want is a simple wedding,” agree Mark (Doug Kopischke) and Colleen (Amanda Johnson) as they get engaged.

Their simple wedding stays simple, for about two minutes.

Then the families get involved.

There’s the McMasters, (Ken Johnson and Becca Krogstad) who think the Frobishers (Doug Daub and Char Carlson) are a snooty pair, and the Frobishers, who picture the McMasters as a crowd of hillbillies. The bride’s father keeps offering the soon-to-be-wed couple thousands of dollars to elope, “No questions asked.”

The bride’s mother decides to call in her sister (Julia Garms), who is a sweet, lovely woman, until she becomes “The Coordinator,” a drill sergeant. The groom needs a best man so he enlists his Uncle Josh, (Alex Hulinsky) who’s an old hippie. The bride’s kid sister (Vashti Sperl) can’t wait for the wedding, either, since she gets the bride’s old room, if she can talk Dad out of it, who wants it for a den, if he can talk Mom out of it, who wants it for a quilting room.

The two mothers are literally dueling over the rehearsal dinner seating chart, while the bride and groom wonder where it all went wrong. Throw into this mix an old girlfriend, football referees, tailors, circus ringmasters, caterers and even an interpreter and you get just some of the “Altar Egos.”

Other cast members not mentioned above are announcer/Reverend/referee Lowell Krogstad, ringmaster Doreen Tyler, Mom Kristin Rossow, caterer Eileen Rothmeier, interpreter Adam Johnson, old girlfriend Rhonda Kerkhoff and tailor Galen Engholm. Adam Hulinsky is the newcomer to the cast this year.

The Morgan Lions will be having a Dad’s Belgian Waffle feed March 3 at St. Michael’s Church from 9:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Take outs are available.