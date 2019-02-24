Central Region Cooperative donated to area food shelves, backpack programs and fire departments.

Recently, Central Region Cooperative donated to area food shelves and backpack programs. These dollars were matched dollar-for-dollar by Land O’Lakes Foundation’s Hunger Initiatives program. The Sleepy Eye Backpack Program received a combined donation of $1,500. The Sleepy Eye Food Shelf received $3,875.

In addition, CRC partnered with Land O’Lakes Foundation’s Regular Program to gift $2,857 in matching grant dollars to the Sleepy Eye Fire Department. Matching grant dollars were also disbursed to other fire departments throughout the CRC territory.