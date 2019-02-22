Local 4-H shooting sports member Noah U’Ren qualified for the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) air rifle regional championships at Camp Perry in Ohio.

U’Ren finished as one of the top 15 individuals in the 23 state region in the CMP national postal competition. He, along with other members of the Redwood/Renville 4-H Shooting Sports/Wildlife Club, competed in the postal match held at the Redwood Falls armory Jan. 12, 2019.

The CMP regional championships give teams and individuals who earned the right to represent their clubs an opportunity to meet the challenges of a major shoulder-to-shoulder air rifle competition.

The northeast regional championship will be held March 29-30, 2019.