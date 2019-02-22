The Montevideo City Council met in regular session on Tuesday evening. All council members were present, as was Mayor Jim Curtiss.

Two items were on the consent agenda.

The Council considered payment of verified claims in the amount of $1,025,060.20. Some verified claims over $5,000 included: $80,362.07 for liquor inventory, rent, and sales tax; $11,259 for Dec. 2018 and Jan. 2019 Interim City Manger work; $6,134.96 from UMVRDC May through Dec. 2018 services; $300,000 to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for designing Stage 3 Levee and railroad closure; $10, 075 to Jay’s Digging Service for water main breaks/repairs; and $6,500 to Steve Jones for independent contractor services.

The other item on the consent agenda was an application from Chippewa County Pheasants Forever for an exemption from lawful gambling requirements. The organization wishes to conduct raffle and paddlewheel activities at the Montevideo T.A.C.C. on April 6, 2019.

Both items on the consent agenda were unanimously approved by the board.

