For the first time since 2014, the aeration system on Sleepy Eye Lake needs to be turned on. Parks Director Steve Lingen said due to thick ice and snow cover, oxygen levels have been going down — which eventually leads to a fish kill. The sign (inset bottom) was posted last week to alert fish house owners to remove their houses from the area of the lake that will be affected. Tuesday morning, Feb. 19, Craig Fischer and Lingen were out on the lake posting “thin ice” signs around the perimeter of that area. They expected to turn the system on this week, at which time they drill holes in the ice where the individual bubblers are located. Lingen said the ice will break up, creating a large open hole, and we’ll see geese enjoying the open water.