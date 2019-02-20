

Although both sides seem eager to finish the motion hearing pertaining to the Scott Engelbrecht murder charges, the rough Minnesota winter has once again caused a delay.

On December 20, 2018, the defense made a motion to change the venue, arguing that finding an unbiased jury pool would be challenging in a small populated county like Watonwan, given the media coverage of the story.

The prosecution objected to the request, and the initial motion hearing was scheduled for Thursday, January 24. The initial hearing got continued to Wednesday, February 20 because of blizzard conditions.

On February 14, the defense sent a letter requesting that the motion made on December 20 would be heard the following week.

On February 19, the defense sent a request for continuance. The request was based entirely on weather, as five to eight inches of snow was predicted. The defense noted that their team travels from various parts of Minnesota, and they couldn’t guarantee making it to St. James for court, given the potential weather conditions.

The prosecution initially opposed the request, stating that the state is prepared and they had subpoenaed witnesses.

On the day the trial was scheduled for, the prosecution was outside of the courtroom. Outside the weather predictions had been accurate, and a continuance was granted.

The Plaindealer was able to briefly chat with Attorney David Miller, from the State Attorney General’s Office. Attorney Miller is part of the prosecution. When asked what the objection was to moving the venue, Attorney Miller had no comment. But when asked if it was a normal request by a defense to move a trial in a small-populated county he acknowledged that requests like that had been asked for in previous trials. During our discussion he also mentioned that today’s motion had been continued because of the weather, but no comment was made on if the prosecution was still opposing that.

As of February 20, the rescheduled date for the motion hearing has not been announced.



