The Redwood Valley Cardinals hockey team will open up Section 3AA tournament action Tuesday, Feb. 19 against Fairmont at 7 p.m. at the Redwood Area Civic Arena.

The Cardinals are currently 7-14 overall and 4-10 in Big South Conference play (good for seventh) and wrapped up the regular season Saturday against Willmar.

Redwood Valley is the seventh seed and will face 10th seed Fairmont.

The winner will face second seed Litchfield in Litchfield Thursday at 7 p.m.

Marshall is the top seed, New Ulm is the third seed and Luverne will face Hutchinson in the four-five match-up.

Will O’Halloran leads the Cardinals with 21 points, including a team-high 11 assists and a third-best 10 goals. Jed Hansen is second on the team with 20 points. He is second in goals scored with 11 and second in assists with nine. Luke Ryan is third in overall points with 19, leading the team with 15 goals and adding four assists.

Mason Clark has 13 points (seven goals, six assists), Cameran Sommers 11 points (three goals, eight assists), D’on Sullivan nine points (five goals, four assists) and Stian Vralstad eight points (five goals, three assists).

Kia Jacobson is 6-6 in net for the Cardinals, sporting a .814 save percentage with 254 saves and a 4.50 goals against average. Joey Domeier is 1-8 with a .825 save percentage with 240 saves and a 6.22 goals against average.